Russell M. Hird of Rochester, MN passed away on February 10, 2022 at Charter House in Rochester, with Janet, his loving wife, at his side.

He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on September 28, 1931 to Katherine and Malcolm Hird. He lived in Glouchester and Rockport Massachusetts. He also lived in Connecticut. He then moved to Nutley, New Jersey. There he met his high school sweetheart Janet.

He completed his BA at Bowdoin College in Maine. He went on to serve in the Army for close to two years. During his Christmas leave he married Janet on December 26, 1953. He then completed his MBA at Cornell University in New York.

He is survived by sons Greg (Diane) Hird of Decorah, IA and Gary (Sheri) Hird of St. Paul, MN and daughter Cindy (Gary) Markowski of Woodbury, MN, eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

“Russ” as everyone knew him has resided in Rochester since 1971. He worked for IBM for 32 years and retired from there in 1989. He was active with his church, Toastmasters, Golden K Kiwanis and VIPS.

Services will be held Monday February 21, 2022, at 2:00 PM, at Christ United Methodist Church, 400 Fifth AVE SW, Rochester, MN 55904.