Ruth A. Klann

Ruth Ann Klann, 83, passed away at her home on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, surrounded by her family after a short bout of cancer.

Ruth Ann Gotz was born on January 11, 1940, in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., to Louis and Elsie (Ross) Gotz. She grew up in rural Rome, Wisc. and graduated at the top of her class from Nekoosa High School in 1957. She worked for Nekoosa and Port Edwards paper mills until she was married on August 17, 1963, in Nekoosa,Wis., to Eugene Charles Klann Jr. Following their wedding, the couple moved as Gene worked in various engineering roles for IBM in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Marquette, Mich., and Moline, Ill.

The Klann family settled in Stewartville in 1973 for Gene’s work at the Rochester IBM plant. Ruth was a mother of eight children and worked outside of the home later in life in the cafeterias of Stewartville Schools. Ruth was known for her many creative talents. She shared her skills by decorating cakes for all sorts of celebrations for family and friends. Ruth was also known for making and completing challenging alterations on dresses and clothing, as well as designing and sewing keepsakes for her family, friends, and church. Ruth was a fan of her children and grandchildren’s sports and activities throughout the years. She enjoyed reading, puzzling, playing games, knitting, and pandemic inspired weekly Zoom sessions with her children. She had a great sense of humor, and loved laughing with friends and family.

Gene and Ruth celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2013 with a celebration at the Church of Saint Bernard in Stewartville where they had been members since 1973.

Ruth is survived by her children; Karen (Wayne) Volkart of Stewartville; daughter-in-law, Caroline Klann of Wanda, MN; Chuck (Amy) Klann of Lodi Wis.; Susan (Jeff) Owen of Saint Peter; Kenneth Klann of Willernie, Minn.; Jeanine (Doug) Brieske of Tomah, Wis.; Jennifer Burke of North Liberty, Iowa; and Amanda Klann of Saint Paul. Survivors include 18 grandchildren: Kyle Volkart, Bryce Volkart and Kelsey (Cameron) Winkels; Daniel, William, Rebecca, Thomas, and Sarah Klann; Alison, Samantha and Joshua Klann; Adair and Griffin Klann; Jayden and Adam Brieske; and Keegan, Tiernan and Rory Burke. She was blessed to meet her first great grandchild, Paisley Ann Winkels, born January 18th, of this year.

Survivors also include sister-in-law, LeAnn Gotz of Port Edwards, Wis.; Gene’s brothers, Robert (Margaret) of Beloit, Wis. and Jerry (Susan) of Salem, Wis. and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Her many friends, including the Coffee Ladies and Knitting Group will also cherish her memory. She was preceded in death by husband, Gene in 2013; son, Joseph in 2011; her parents, sister Barbara Masche; brother, Frank Gotz; and brothers-in-law, Gerry Benzschawel and James Masche, and sister-in-law, Marlene Benzschawel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, January 30th at St. Bernards Church in Stewartville with Rev. Kevin Connlley officiating. Burial will follow at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery in Stewartville. A time of visitation for family and friends will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, January 29th at the church and an hour prior to the service on Monday. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Ruth are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com