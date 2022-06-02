Ruth A. Meyer

God dropped a spit-fire into the world on October 26th, 1943. Ruth spent most of her childhood in Chatfield Minnesota with her mother Elfrieda, daddy Barry, brothers Chuck, Donald, Sam, and Greg, and sister Tobi. She worked hard, loved the Lord, and generally charmed everyone around with her wit and beauty.

She attended Mankato Commercial College, where she caught the eye of one Ron Meyer. He made her blush when he winked at her from across the classroom, but he eventually won her heart. They married in 1964, then welcomed daughters Renee and Ronda. They raised their girls, decorated (and re-decorated) their home, dressed up, went dancing, traveled, and welcomed friends and family into their home with food, music, and laughter. Ruth loved feeding people. And she loved a LOT of people.

Ruth was many things; daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, daycare provider, nurse’s aid, and friend. But her favorite title was Nana. She spun up crazy adventures for her grandchildren Kyle, Karee, Sam, and Charlie, and nurtured special relationships with each of them as they grew into adults. In 2017, she became Nana to great-grandson Atlas.

Ruth Meyer’s house was always clean. Her hair and nails were always on point. If she wasn’t wearing something fun, she was definitely wearing something cute. She collected recipes and wrote your name on it if you said you liked it. When you were with her, you were loved, you had a good laugh, and you most certainly got a hug.

Ron Meyer, Renee and Joel Henrich, and Ronda Redmond warmly welcome you to a celebration of Ruth’s life and spirit at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Mankato on Friday, June 3rd. Visitation is at 10:00, service is at 11:00, and we have a great menu planned for lunch. If you can, come and be among the family and friends who loved her. Have a bite to eat. Share a good story. And because you know she’d want you to, wear something fun.

Ruth was preceded in death by: mother Elfrieda Quick, father Barry Christenson, brothers Donald Heroff and Greg Christenson, in-laws Lester and Erna Meyer, and son in-law Jim Redmond.

The family requests any memorials be made to either Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) House in Mankato, or the Vacation Bible program at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, in Mankato.

