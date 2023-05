April 21, 1954 - May 27, 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Ruth Ann Siefert, 69, Rochester, Minn., died Saturday, May 27, in her home.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Monday, June 5, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester. Father Russel Scepaniak will officiate. Burial will be in Crucifixion Cemetery in La Crescent, Minn.

Arrangements by Riley Funeral Homes.