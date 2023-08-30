Ruth E Squillace, wife, mother, teacher, artist, opera lover, world traveler and adventurer died on Friday, August 4 2023. Widow of Zanti D Squillace with 65 years of marriage, they were a generous and loving couple with a strong sense of family. Theirs included five children and many others who were drawn to an atmosphere rich in thought and creativity.

Ruth was proud of her Finnish heritage. Her sisu- a deep inner strength and perseverance in the face of adversity, not only helped her weather losses and challenges, but taught us the same. Many knew her easy and friendly demeanor, yet she cherished quiet time to practice her passion of art. She created much that many find pleasing, although that was not her sole intent.

Her determination also surfaced in her second trip to Nepal to trek the Himalayas with her daughter Karen. Ruth was 77 on that trekking adventure. Ruth and Zanti produced many travel presentations of their journeys which included Europe, Africa, Middle East, China both before and after the opening and many other countries.

Ruth and Zanti also spent much of their time at Mt Olive Lutheran Church and with their friends there. They were very involved in the church and devoted to both their community and their religious beliefs. Ruth is survived by children David (Diane), Paul (Sandy), Steven (Kim), and Karen, and grandchildren Phillip, Saralyn, Tim, Anna, Joseph, Maria, Emily, Rosemary, Laura, and Tony as well as two great-grandchildren Liam and Jacob. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband Zanti, son Richard, and half-sisters Aili and Marietta, and half-brothers Rudolf, Uno, and Arnold.

Memorial services are planned for Saturday, October 14 at Mt Olive Lutheran Church, time to be set later. Updates at Ranfranz & Vine.