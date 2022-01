April 16, 1944 - Jan. 22, 2022

GRAND MEADOW, Minn. - Ruth Egan, 77, Grand Meadow, Minn., died Saturday, Jan. 22, in her home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, at Bear Creek Lutheran Church in Grand Meadow.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.