Ruth Caroline Guy, 98, of Rochester, died peacefully Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Rochester Rehab and Living in the presence of her good friend, Ann. Ruth was born October 5, 1924 in Lakota, Iowa to Perry and Anna (Erickson) Torine. She served in the United States Navy from 1944-1946. Ruth then attended Simpson College for 2 years before going to Iowa State University for a degree in Home Economics. On December 18, 1948 she married her college sweetheart, John Leet Guy. They made their home in Austin, MN where she worked at the Extension Office and a local bank. They moved to their first farm in Dexter, MN in 1953. When highway construction invaded their farm, they moved to a new farm in St. Charles in 1968. When they retired in1990, they moved to Rochester and continued their love of traveling together. On April 3, 2010 she participated in an Honor Flight celebrating WWII veterans.

Ruth was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rochester and Honorary Life Member of Presbyterian Women. She was also active in the American Sewers Guild and the Embroiders Circle. She is survived by her and John’s seventeen nieces and nephews, as well as many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, John in 2014; parents; siblings, Vivian, Francis, (Harold, Lloyd, & Ethel who died in infancy), Dorris, and Lyle; nephew, James Nagel, William Hudson; and nieces, (Virginia Nagel who died in infancy), Wanda Jean Smith, and Marilyn Jose.

Thank you to Homestead, Rochester Rehab and Living Center, and Seasons Hospice.

Funeral Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, 512 3rd Street SW, Rochester, MN 55902, with Carol Shaffer officiating. The visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at the church. Ruth will be buried in Riverside Cemetery in Fargo, 11 a.m., Monday, April 17th. www.hofffuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The Reading Center, 2010 Scott Rd NW, Rochester, MN 55901, and Conservation Minnesota, 1101 W River Pkwy #250, Minneapolis, MN 55415.