Ruth Hanson

Ruth T. Hanson, 87, of Dodge Center, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Fairview Care Center in Dodge Center.

She was born March 7, 1935, in Liberia, West Africa, to Robert and Elizabeth Dickerson while her father was doing mission work there. She grew up in several cities in the U.S., and graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, Iowa.

She attended Iowa State University, where she was in the Gamma Phi Beta sorority, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree. There, she met her future husband, David. They were married on June 16, 1957, in Clinton. The couple moved in 1966 to Dodge Center, where David was a University of Minnesota Extension director. They moved in 1971 to a small farm outside Dodge Center, later named Hanson Apple Acres. David continues to live there amid apple orchards.

Ruth was a Head Start teacher, a newspaper reporter, and a piano teacher. She worked at the Byron Review for 29 years, through age 82, winning several contest awards. She is a member of the Byron High School Sports Hall of Fame for her journalism. She and David also are members of the Triton High School Sports Hall of Fame for their support of teams.

Ruth was a member of St. Peter’s Church, Kasson, from the 1960s until she moved to the care center in 2019. She was the organist at St. Peter’s for 35 years.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Margaret; a daughter, Cindy; and a granddaughter, Britta. She is survived by her husband; a sister, Elizabeth Wolter (Jack), of Prescott, Ariz.; brother-in-law George Ellison (Elizabeth), of San Diego; her children, Ken, of Rochester; Bob (Wendy), of Hudson, Wis.; Jim (Barb), of Lake Elmo; and Deb Achenbach (Rodney), of Maple Grove; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 101 First St. NE, Kasson, with the Rev. Alice Mae Applequist officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 18 at the church, and for an hour before the service. Arrangements are by Dibble Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Kasson; online condolences at www.dibblefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Fairview Care Center. The family wishes to thank the staffs of the care center and St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care for Ruth.