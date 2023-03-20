Ruth June Schweihs, age 99 passed peacefully in her home on March 16, 2023 surrounded by her family and close to where her beloved husband, Jess, died 39 years ago.

Ruth was born June 12, 1923 in Three Rivers, Michigan to Carl and Jennie Timm. She was the second of seven children and grew up during the Great Depression. Ruth graduated from Three Rivers High School and met her future husband shortly after graduation. Jess went to war as a part of the 101st Airborne and was a bronze star recipient for fighting in the Ardennes. On Jess’ return from the war they were married June 8th 1946 in Three Rivers. Her first son Ken was born in 1947 in Kalamazoo while Jess attended college on the G.I. bill.

The family moved to Chicago when Jess transferred to Illinois Institute of Technology. Ruth waitressed in a restaurant until a jewelry store owner and his wife who were regular customers, recruited her to work for them as a secretary. Their second son Russell was born in 1956 in Chicago. The family moved to Rochester in 1962 when Jess took a job as a Mechanical Engineer with IBM. Ruth then committed her time to raising the kids and volunteering.

Ruth was a strong independent woman with high standards, family values, and an unquestionable faith. Ruth loved children. She took care of many children over the years in addition to her own. She took in 4 young children of a close friend of the family whose wife died unexpectedly, and nurtured them through their grief. To this day they still refer to her as Aunt Ruth. She took care of the son of a working single mother during the summers. When her friend insisted on paying Ruth she replied, “How about a dollar”? She cared for him every summer for 8 years.

Once the family moved to Rochester she dedicated herself to volunteering. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and volunteered at St. Johns school in the library and principal’s office. Ruth also volunteered for over 35 years in the library and gift shop at Methodist and St. Mary’s. She was an election judge, a St. Johns altar group member, delivered Meals on Wheels, drove for Golden Age, and was in charge of weigh-ins at TOPS.

Ruth was always on the go. Ruth had many close and wonderful friends which were helpful in supporting her in the 39 years subsequent to Jess’s death. She traveled the world with her friends, was involved in two golf leagues, a bowling league, went to water aerobics 3 times per week and swam a mile daily. She participated in two triathlons in her 70’s and won her age group in both. She was a voracious reader and many times had more than one book going. As such, she was awarded the Blue Cross Blue Shield Ageless Heroes Award for Vim and Vigor in 2001.

She is survived by her son Russell Schweihs, daughter-in-law Bonnie Schweihs, grandchildren Jessica Swearingen (Lance), Andrew Schweihs (Ericka), five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and her sister Katie Reich.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jess, son Kenneth, four sisters and one brother.

A Funeral Mass for Ruth will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23rd at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist with the Rev. Msgr. Gerald Mahon officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday in The River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home and one hour prior to the Mass on Thursday.

Memorials are suggested to Doc’s Recovery House, Rochester in memory of Robb Felten.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.