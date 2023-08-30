Ruth Kinsley

Ruth Ann Kinsley passed away Monday, August 28, 2023, at the Season’s Hospice House in Rochester, MN. Ruth was born December 27, 1932, in Rochester, MN to Leroy and Luella (Mitchell) Reinke. Ruth grew up in rural Olmsted County and graduated from Rochester High School in 1950. On June 14, 1952, she was united in marriage to Orville Kinsley, in Rochester.

Ruth enjoyed camping throughout her life, whether it was with the kids in her younger days or just her and Orville on another journey to find a campsite close to the latest square dance convention. She took great pleasure in quilting, sewing, smocking, and all sorts of crafts. Above all, Ruth loved talking, and she could talk to anyone, anywhere at any time. Ruth started teaching when she was 18 years old and thrived as an educator for 43 years. During that time, she taught in several different one room schools around the area, mainly north of Rochester and in Oronoco. Ruth wound up in the Rochester School District, teaching elementary school at Churchill and Hoover. Ruth touched many, many childrens’ lives throughout her career in the education system. Ruth loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all kids in general.

Ruth is survived by two children, Cindy (Wayne) Haabala of Farwell, MN, and Galen “Shorty” (Michelle) Kinsley of Rochester; sister, Marilyn Reinke of Rochester; daughter-in-law, Rose Kinsley of Rochester; sister-in-law, Audrey Johnson of Rochester; six grandchildren, Eric Kinsley, Kevin (Staci) Kinsley, Adam (Tori) Kinsley, Chad (Bobbie) Haabala, Beth (Matt) Rosin, Kari Haabala and her significant other, Brodie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; son, Dennis; siblings, Art Reinke and Mona Sleeper.

The funeral service celebrating Ruth’s life will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Rochester, with Pastor Nathaniel Schwartz officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville, MN. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.