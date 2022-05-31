SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Ruth Mae Bassler Bohlen

Published May 31, 2022 09:03 AM
Ruth Mae Bassler Bohlen ended her earthly journey peacefully on April 7, 2022.

A Memorial service for Ruth will take place at Zion Lutheran Church in Stewartville at 11:00 A.M. on Friday (June 3, 2022) with  Rev. Ally Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville, MN. Remembrances may be sent to 214 2nd Ave SE, Stewartville, MN 55976-1313. Arrangements are with Griffin- Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Ruth are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com

