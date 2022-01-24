Ruthel Burnette Zalky

Ruthel Burnette (Shelstad) Zalky died on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Haven Care Center in Pine Island, MN. She was born on April 13, 1933 to Ludvig and Clara (Benson) Shelstad. Ruthel graduated from Wanamingo High School with a couple of her nephews, which she always tried to keep quiet! She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wykoff, MN and was an active member in the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Wykoff for 65 years. Ruthel was a member of the Preston Golf Course for 40 years. She enjoyed golfing and the time spent with fellow golfers. She also enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling.

Ruthel married Dale Zalky on September 14, 1957. Together they enjoyed traveling and visited Louisiana, Washington state and many other interesting places. They lived in Wykoff for over 60 years. Ruthel spent her early years working at Mayo Clinic and many of her long term friendships were made in those years at Mayo. After her marriage she served as Deputy Clerk for the City of Wykoff for 21 years.

Following her husband’s passing in 2011, she moved to Wanamingo and spent 8 years at Heritage Hill Apartments before moving to the Pine Haven Care Center. She was a good Lutheran lady who was baptized, confirmed, married, and will have a funeral in Lands Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. She was always glad to have visitors and was always up for a good laugh. Ruthel and Dale were very proud of being Godparents to many of their nieces and nephews over the years.

Ruthel is survived by her brother Arland (Shelly) Shelstad and many caring nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale, her parents Ludvig and Clara, her sisters Gina Myran, Cora Bjugan, Lydia Miller, Meldora Myran, Anna Berry and her brothers Palvin Shelstad and Bennie Shelstad.

A funeral and celebration of life will be held in the spring.