Sadie (Sarah) Glynn

Sadie (Sarah) Isabel Glynn of Rochester MN died August 12, 2023, at Zumbrota Bridges Assisted Living.

Sadie was born July 23, 1933, in Janesville MN to Thomas and Sybella Lynch. After their divorce Sadie lived with Sybella in Washington until at age 12, she moved back to Janesville to live with her dad and Aunt Rose.

She married Cliff Glynn on August 19, 1950. They had a daughter Linda in 1951 and a son Patrick in 1953. They lived in Janesville for 3 yrs., Rochester MN for 5 yrs., Baraboo WI for 1 yr., Madison WI for 5 yrs. and back to Rochester MN in 1966 until she moved to Zumbrota MN in 2023 where she died from natural causes on August 12,2023.

Sadie is survived by daughter Linda (Phil) Simon, grandson Craig (Kelsy) Pearson, and grandson Darick (Ashley) Pearson, great grandchildren Brecken, Eva, Aiden and Maverick, her beloved nieces and nephews, brothers-in-law Rex (Judy) Glynn and Pete (Judy) Glynn, sister-in-law Katchie Lynch, and good friends Lori Ballou and Cathy DeVos.

Preceded in death by her husband Cliff, son Patrick, son-in-law Dixon Pearson, brother Tom and Carol Lynch, sisters Colleen and Jimmy Nelson and Theresa and Ray Ohnstad, sister-in-law Alice Glynn, brother-in-law Jack and Betty Glynn, nieces Katie, Shannon and Shannon and nephews Greg, Pat, Eric and Alec.

Besides spending time with family and friends, Sadie enjoyed downhill and cross-country skiing, biking, hiking, rollerblading, sewing, cooking, baking and time on her patio. Sadie had the most endearing way of making those around her feel loved and accepted.

Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Rochester. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in St Ann’s Cemetery in Janesville, MN.

