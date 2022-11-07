Samuel Joseph (Olson) Han, 35, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones after a sudden brain aneurysm. Sam was born on June 16th, 1987 in Seoul, South Korea. He graduated from Kasson Mantorville High School and attended College in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Retracing his roots, Sam returned to Korea in 2013 where he taught English. Upon returning back to the states to the states, he had a 5-year layover in Hawaii, where he met Hannah Kim. They moved to Rochester and then married in 2020. One year later they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Cora, Sam’s pride, and joy. Sam worked in retail, but his hobbies included computers, sports, grilling, chilling, and debating.

He is survived by Hannah (Kim) Han, daughter Cora, parents Jon and Diane Olson of Mantorville, and brother Joseph Olson (Cassandra Mentjes) of Tampa, FL.

Memorial service will be held at Community Celebration Church 27337 County Hwy 34, Kasson, MN on Saturday November 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM with a visitation one hour prior.

Ranfranz and Vine is honored to be serving the Han family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com