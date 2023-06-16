Sandra Conant Kaump, 83, of St. Paul, MN, died on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Sandra “Sandi” Conant Kaump was born on March 25, 1940, to Everett Edward and Velma I. (Keilley) in Rochester, MN. She graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester, MN in 1958.

Sandi started her career at Thorpe Financial as a bookkeeper. Once her family began to grow, she left her position to build a home filled with love, commitment and creativity. As it happens in life, she met challenges and added adaptable and resilient to her list of traits. She began working at People’s Natural Gas and ultimately retired from there.

It was while she was at People’s Natural Gas that she met, and ultimately married, Leon Kaump. This union added tender and party-pooper to her list of traits, and she loved the quiet evenings at home with Leon.

Finally, she met a devastating foe named Alzheimer’s. While she tried to battle this formidable beast, many more traits became evident: stubborn, clever, sneaky, and tough. She fought this foe for nearly 10 years. She lost countless battles along the way, but when all other words had ceased to exist, she never lost the ability to say, “I love you.”

Sandi is survived by her children, Kim (Paul) Cook of Apple Valley, MN, and Rob (Monica) Conant of Milltown, WI. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brandon, Jackie and Lauren, 4 great grandchildren and her siblings, Sharon Eide and Gary Watson. She is preceded in death by her parents, Everett Edward and Velma Watson, sister, Shirley Slenczka, and grandson, Tyler Schultz.

The family would like to express immense gratitude to the dedicated caregivers at New Perspectives Highland Park for all the care and kindness you showed our mother during her illness. We would also like to thank Our Lady of Peace for the exceptional hospice care. We couldn’t have done it without you.

The memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Rochester.

