Sandra Eickhoff

Sandra “Sandy” S. Eickhoff, age 70, of Zumbrota, MN died on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Sandra Sue Leslie was born on September 15, 1951, in Cresco, Iowa the daughter of Harold and Oral (Ness) Leslie. She grew up on the family farm in Beaver Township near LeRoy, MN. She graduated from Leroy-Ostrander High School in 1969. Following graduation, she attended Rochester Junior College and graduated in 1971 in the Medical Secretary Program. On September 4, 1971, Sandy and David Eickhoff were united in marriage in Ostrander, MN. The couple lived in Spring Valley, MN until moving to Zumbrota in 1997. Sandy worked for Mayo Clinic, First National Bank of Spring Valley and the Fillmore County Government Center. Prior to her retirement in 2016, she dedicated 24 years to Olmsted County Social Services. Sandy loved to travel, shop and play cards. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and attending her grandchildren’s events.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 50 years: David Eickhoff, two sons: Chad (Mindy) Eickhoff and Tim (Rachel) Eickhoff, six grandchildren: Parker, James, Ethan, Ellesandra, Clara and Declan. She is further survived by sisters-in-law: Diane (Dean) Ramaker and Betty (Bob) Niemeyer and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister: Sharon, one infant brother: Vernon, brothers-in-law: Darwin Luhman and Dennis Cox, sister-in-law: Cindy Furlong and her mother and father-in-law: Melvin and Edith Eickhoff.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at United Redeemer Lutheran Church in Zumbrota with The Reverend Marggi Pleiss-Sippola officiating. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans’ Cemetery in Preston, MN on Monday, May 2, 2022.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Mahn Funeral Home in Zumbrota. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to services on Friday at United Redeemer Church in Zumbrota.

Sandy’s family would like to thank Mayo Clinic Naseff Tower 5 &7, Mayo Palliative Care Team and St. Croix Hospice for their wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sandy’s name to the Mayo Clinic Rheumatoid Arthritis (Orthopedic Research) Foundation or United Redeemer Lutheran Church are appreciated.

Mahn Family Funeral Home of Zumbrota is assisting with arrangements.