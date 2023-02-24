Sandra K. Bowers

Sandra Kay Bowers, 84, of Oronoco, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at St. Mary’s hospital surrounded by the love of her family.

Sandra was born in Austin, MN on August 2, 1938 to Russell and Evalyn (Farguson) Brownlow. She was raised on the family farm in LeRoy, MN where she graduated from LeRoy High School in 1956. On October 13, 1957 she married Roger J. Bowers. They made their home in Rochester, MN and together they raised four children. Roger and Sandra were married 56 years before his death in 2014.

Sandra was a homemaker most of her life. She loved being around her children and their friends. She was often referred to as a “second mom” and recently “grandma” by her grandchildren’s friends. Her greatest joy was her family and spending time with them. She also enjoyed her many friends, going on cruises, lunch dates, and a good book. She had a great sense of humor, was caring, supportive, and loved by many. She will be greatly missed.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her four children William (Barbara) Bowers, Susan (Arthur) Klenner, Sheryl (Galen) Block, Jeffrey (Karen) Bowers; 12 grandchildren Trevor and Justin Wilson, Lindsay Punzenburger, Billy Bowers, Anna Assef, Joseph Klenner, Alex, Katherine, and Evan Block, Nicole, Jeffrey, and Matthew Bowers; 11 great grandchildren, Montgomery, Carli, Cheyenne, Parker, Lainey, Nora, Audrey, Wyatt, Samuel, Luke, and Abigail; her brother Dick (Barb) Brownlow; sister Cindy (Mike) Volkart; sister-in-law Marilyn (Ron) Hargrove; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal PL NW, Rochester, MN). Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be at the Oronoco Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Presbyterian Church of Oronoco where she was an active church member for many years or Oronoco Fire Department.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Bowers family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.