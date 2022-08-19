Sandra K. Stutz

Sandra Kay (Sandie) Stutz, age 74, of rural Elgin, MN passed away on August 18th, 2022 at The Homestead at Rochester after a long illness.

Sandie was born on July 4th, 1948 in Rochester, MN to Arnold and Bette (Messer) Teske. As a young girl, she moved to Lake City, MN and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1966. She then went on to Beauty School in St. Cloud and became a Hair Stylist. She worked at several beauty salons in both Minneapolis and Rochester before co-owning her own salon, and later worked at Sandy Ann’s Hairstyling until she retired.

She married David Stutz of Rochester on June 13th, 1970. They had one son, Michael (Jacque) Stutz, and three wonderful grandchildren - Drew, Elle, and Josie. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, (David Teske) and a sister (Janet Klatt). She is survived by one sister (Geri Brostrom).

She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and traveling: having visited Mexico, Canada, The Cayman Islands, 49 out of 50 states, all MN State Parks, and numerous National Parks.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday, August 24th at 11:00am at Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl NW), followed by burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Stutz family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.