Sandra L. Baker

Sandra Lee Baker, 70, passed away unexpectedly on April 14, 2022.

Sandra was born October 15, 1951 in Rochester, MN to Loren and Emily (Kadlec) Baker. She graduated from John Marshall High School. Sandra retired from the Mayo Clinic where she worked as a Lab Assistant as well as an Administrative Assistant.

Sandra married Donald Johnston, Aug 29, 1992 in Nashville, TN. They were devoted to each other until Donald’s passing, April 2021.

For many years, Sandra enjoyed doing things for the family, especially her nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed music, reading, working on many kinds of crafts and collecting Christmas items. Sandra was very creative in everything she did. She was known for her sense of humor, silliness and knack of telling stories of her exploits of the day or week.

Although Sandra was quiet and unassuming, she spoke loudly with her actions. She served as an example to those observing her. Always being upbeat, Sandra’s wit and determination was especially evident in this past year as she navigated though the emotional and physical barriers that confronted her. Through all of this, she continued on the best she could and will always be remembered for her courage.

Sandra is survived by sister, Rhonda (Ron) Behounek of Hayfield, brother, Kevin (Sandy) Baker of Rochester, brother-in-law, Bruce Johnston of California and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

A future family memorial get-together is being planned. Memories and condolences of Sandra may be shared at rochestercremationservicesmn.com.