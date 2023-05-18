Sandra L. Fitzgerald

Sept. 18, 1955 - May 14, 2023

Sandra, 67, passed away Sun. May 14, 2023 following a lengthy illness. Sandra was born Sept. 18, 1955 to Leonard and Angeline Prescott. She was married and later divorced. She enjoyed people, motorcycle riding, and being involved, going to many places and activities with Pioneer Club from Rochester, MN. She is survived by her daughter Shannon, sons Patrick and Cody, mother Angeline, sister Cindy Weinrich, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Sandra was proceeded in death by the love of her life, Jim Wilber, father, Leonard Prescott, sister Katherine Hinck and grandparents. A celebration of life for Sandra will be held on Sat. May, 27 2023 at Pioneer Club, 1340 3rd Ave SE in Rochester, MN from 2:30pm to 5pm.

She will be greatly missed by family and friends.