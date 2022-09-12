Sandra Lynn Pederson

Sandy Pederson (79) of Rochester, MN peacefully passed away on September 11th, 2022 at Cottagewood Senior Communities.

Sandy was born June 7th, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI to Ruth and Earl Alderman. As a young girl she moved to MN and graduated from Preston High School in 1960. While in high school she participated in cheerleading, school plays, and speech club. She was in the Miss Rochester Pageant and voted Miss Congeniality in 1962.

Sandy met her future husband, Richard Pederson, at the Harmony Recreation Center. The couple married on November 27th, 1964 at Greenfield Lutheran Church in Harmony, MN. They first lived in Eyota and then moved to Elgin where they raised their three daughters. They later moved to Rochester.

Throughout her lifetime she worked as a telephone operator in Preston, a receptionist at Milwaukee Brewery, a teller at North West Bank, a realtor at Day Realty and Coldwell Banker Burnet, and a loan officer at Heigl Mortgage.

Sandy enjoyed many activities including bowling, fishing, and shopping. She also loved to travel with Rich through Zimmer Tours. Sandy loved dancing and music and would often break out into the Charleston when moved by a favorite song. Christmas was one of her favorite times of the year. She spent days decorating, cooking, and baking for the holidays. Sandy also helped her daughter and son-in-law at their produce farm.

Above all she cherished time spent with family, friends, and her beloved grandchildren. She loved going on the annual family vacation to Lake Miltona. Sandy never wanted to miss activities for her grandchildren, which included going to band, choir, and orchestra concerts, sports events, and church festivities.

Sandy had a strong faith and lived a life for God. She was actively involved with her ladies circle at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. She was a nurturing person, a great listener, and a gentle soul.

She is survived by her husband: Richard; brother: Ken Alderman (Jean); three daughters: Kristi Blattner (Mike), Cindy Weisz (Allen), Pam Anderson (Niels); and six grandchildren: Brett, Brandi, and Blake Blattner, Luther and Josie Anderson, Matthew Weisz.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ruth and Earl Alderman of Preston, MN and her sister and brother-in-law Gerry and Dave Zimmer of Mable, MN.

We are extremely grateful to the staff at Cottagewood for their compassionate care. We also want to thank Seasons Hospice for the care and support provided during Sandy’s final days.

A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 16th at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 2124 Viola Rd SE, Rochester, MN 55906. Visitation will be one hour before the service. A lunch will be provided after the service. Memorials preferred. Burial will take place at a later time in Harmony, MN. Arrangements are being made by Schleicher Funeral Homes of Plainview, MN. www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com