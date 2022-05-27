Sandra “Sam” Anderson, age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022 after a lengthy illness.

No services to be announced at this time according to McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907.

Sandra was born on September 29, 1947 in Windsor (Ontario, Canada); to the late Edna May (Reaume) Morris and James Herman Morris.

Sam lived life to the fullest and loved the many friends she made while working in travel, hospitality, event planning, property management and her treasured volunteer work.

After retiring to Columbus, Georgia, she founded Georgia Pups and Purrs to support her passion for animal adoption of impounded dogs and cats. Sam loved her family and she was loved back. We love you “A bushel and a peck”...

She is survived by her loving husband of almost 34 years, Paul Jeffrey “Herb” Anderson; nieces and nephews, Joseph Webster, Jr. (Marla), James Webster (Gale), Eva McDonald (Trevor), Saundra Berryhill (Scott); many great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; and countless friends and “adopted” family members.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of Sandra “Sam” Anderson to Georgia Pups and Purrs.

