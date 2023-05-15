A Mass of Christian Burial for Sandra “Sandy” Ptacek, 84, a longtime Stewartville, MN resident, will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday (May 19, 2023) at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Stewartville with Rev. Kevin Connolly officiating. Mrs. Ptacek died on Saturday, May 13, while surrounded by her loving family, at Seasons Hospice House in Rochester.

Sandra Kae (Kendall) Ptacek was born December 3, 1938, in Stewartville, MN, to Herbert and Myrtle (Ayshford) Kendall. She moved with her parents to North Dakota for a short time. They returned to Minnesota, settling in Spring Valley, where she attended school and graduated in 1956. Sandra was united in marriage to Jim Ptacek on November 29, 1957, at St. Ignatius Church in Spring Valley. Following their marriage the couple lived in Rochester, where Jim was employed at IBM for 34 years until his retirement. They lived in Stewartville before moving to their farm in Pleasant Grove Township in 1961, where they raised their four children, farmed and continued to make their home for over 55 years. Mr. Ptacek died on December 3, 2021.

Sandra was a fulltime homemaker and farm wife. She was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Stewartville where she taught religious education classes and volunteered at many of the church functions. She enjoyed baking, sewing, crocheting, counted cross-stitch, dancing, jigsaw puzzles, puzzle books, playing cards, bird watching and caring for the many cats and dogs on the farm. She enjoyed visiting with friends and loved time spent with family. She was known for her strength, proving that even heart disease and cancer weren’t going to slow her down.

Sandra’s Family would like to express their deep gratitude for the care that she received from Seasons Hospice.

Sandra is survived by 1 son, Kevin of Rochester and 2 daughters, Diane (Vern) Lentz of Stewartville and Ellen (Brian) Newell of Rochester; 5 grandchildren, Eric (Elizabeth) Ptacek, Amanda (RJ) Ellwanger, Ashley Ptacek, Michaela Newell, and Brady Newell and 2 great-grandchildren - Abigail and Ethan Ellwanger; 1 brother, Herb Kendall of Rochester and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; 1 son, Brian; her parents; 1 brother, Charles Kendall and 6 sisters, Bernice Mogen, Bertha Blake, Edna Ryan, Monetta Gottschalk, Barbara Schiavi, and Marcella Ihlder.

A time for visitation for family and friends will take place 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Friday morning. Memorials are suggested to Seasons Hospice, St. Bernards Church, Paws and Claws and Safe Haven Pet Rescue. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville, MN. Memories and condolences of Sandra are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com