Aug. 24, 1941

-

Dec. 26, 2021

KASSON, Minn. - Sandra Schaefer, 80, Kasson, Minn., died Sunday, Dec. 26, in Rosemount.

A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, Minn. Masks are requested.

Arrangements by Michaelson Funeral Home.