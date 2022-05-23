Sara Fabian

Sara M. (Stephens) Fabian, age 71, of Canton, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital - St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN.

She was born on July 29, 1950, in Winona, MN, to Robert and Margaret “Dolly” (Brose) Stephens. Sara was a graduate of Winona Senior High School, and completed the LPN nursing program at the Rochester Vo-Tech. She was united in marriage with Kenneth Fabian on October 16, 1971, at St. John Nepomucene Church in Winona.

Sara was employed for 40 years with St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, including 23 years working in the hospital’s emergency department.

She will be remembered for her enjoyment of diamond painting, and the monthly gatherings with the “lunch ladies.” Sara was a lover of life and of people, strong-willed, feisty, and full of fun. Her shining light will shine on. Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Sara is lovingly survived by her husband, Ken; son: Darin (Raechel) Fabian; grandchildren: Tyler and Hunter Fabian; step-grandchildren: Wyatt and Meghan Lee; sisters: Sharon (David) Martin, Paula Stephens, and Tess (Dave) Holzer; a brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Maelyn Fabian; her parents; her twin brother, Tom Stephens; and a sister, Rachel Pflughoeft.

A celebration of Sara’s life will be held from 11 AM until 1 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia St., Winona.

Sara made the gift of her body to Mayo Clinic for research, and she will be laid to rest in a family service at Hillside Cemetery in St. Charles, MN, at a later date.

Memorials can be directed to the Rochester Rehabilitation and Living Center, 1900 Ballington Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Sara’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.