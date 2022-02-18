Sarah “Sally” Stickney Bowers died on Jan. 10, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich., from the impact of multiple cancers. She was born in Rochester, Minn., the daughter of Dr. J. Minott and Mrs. Marvel Stickney, on March 18, 1940. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bill; her son, Doug; daughter-in-law, Sharon; and beloved grandchildren, Ainslie and Van, from Larkspur, CA; and, her three sisters, Martha (Dean) Sayles, from Plainfield, IL, Carolyn (Jay) Beck, from Rochester, MN, and Allie (Jack Beecham) Stickney, from Shelburne, VT.

Sally graduated from Rochester High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from the University of Colorado, before serving as a pediatric nurse at the University of Michigan for more than 30 years. She was head nurse on the adolescent unit for ten years, served for a short time as administrative assistant to the Director of Nursing, and later as a recovery room nurse, where she was one of the nurses involved in pre-op education, helping young patients and their parents understand what they were about to experience, answering their questions, and allaying their fears. In retirement, she worked with the University of Michigan Visiting Nurses in seasonal clinics for flu shots and meningitis vaccinations; she loved interacting with the college students.

For a number of years, she and her husband enjoyed annual biking trips, skiing in the Rockies, canoeing in the Boundary Waters, and golfing at the Ann Arbor Golf and Outing Club. She continued to enjoy golf and tennis until very recently. One of the greatest joys for Sally and her husband has been spending Christmas with their son’s family in Lake Tahoe, and relishing skiing with their grandchildren over the last eight years. She also found time to teach ice skating for the Ann Arbor Recreation Department for a number of years, and served in a number of volunteer positions at the First Congregational Church of Ann Arbor, and at the Ann Arbor Thrift Shop.

Sally’s memorial service and burial were held on Feb. 12, 2022, in Ann Arbor. To honor Sally, the family suggests donations to the University of Michigan Familial Colorectal Cancer Fund (326607), or the First Congregational Church of Ann Arbor.