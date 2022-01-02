Scott L. Larsen

Scott Lewis Larsen, 61, of Mantorville passed away Thursday, December 30th, at his home surrounded by his family.

Scott was born in Rochester, MN to Lewis and Sharon Larsen and was raised on the family farm south of Kasson. Scott went to Kasson-Mantorville Schools and graduated in the class of 1979. Scott was a member and trustee of South Zumbro Lutheran Church of Kasson.

In 1989, Scott married Julie Glawe. In 1991 and 1997, Scott became a proud father to Becca and Kylie, a title that he cherished. Family was the center of Scott’s world. He loved spending anytime he could with his girls. In 2020, Scott got another title that he cherished, Grandpa. Scott was a loving, kind father and grandfather who was always playing, laughing, and having a good time. His silly grin showed that he was a true kid at heart.

Scott worked for American Fence Company in Rochester as Inventory/Yard Manager and Safety Director. Scott had found his perfect job that he so enjoyed with co-workers who felt like family. Scott also started a lawn care business and this would have been his 11th year. He enjoyed visiting with all of his customers and made many friends along the way. He took great pride in making their lawns look as good as his own and he loved chatting with everyone. In the early years, Scott worked for Central Valley Co-op, Bec-ki Conoco, the City of Mantorville and enjoyed many memorable years at Johnson Mobil in Kasson. Through these workplaces, his love for the public shined brightly and he made many lasting friendships during those years.

Scott was an outdoorsman who loved deer hunting. For Scott, a deer was a bonus; the time in the woods with his daughter Kylie was what he truly enjoyed. Scott was also a big fan of Stock Car Races. He had a car that he had raced for many years at the Dodge County Speedway in Kasson. When he stopped driving, he continued to follow the races. Scott had a love for treats and there were many stops made to the ice cream shop. He was looking forward to taking Briar there for her first ice cream cone. The family will continue his tradition for sure.

Scott is survived by his wife Julie; daughters Becca (Ben) Langan and Kylie Larsen both of Mantorville; granddaughter Briar Langan and Grandbaby Langan #2 (coming soon); parents Lewis and Sharon Larsen; father-in-law Bill Glawe of Mantorville; brothers Jim (Dorothy), David (Barb), Mark (Rhonda), Donnie (Tanya) and Wayne (Liza); brothers-in-law Billy Glawe (Ann Thompson) and Gary (Lisa) Glawe as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Karen Glawe and grandparents Ralph and Luella Johnson and Melvin and Julia Larsen.

The family would like to thank everyone for the cards, prayers, visits, phone calls, caroling and treats. They all meant so much to Scott and the family. You made Scott feel so very loved.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 6, at 11:00 am at South Zumbro Lutheran Church, 4830 120th Ave SW, Kasson with Pastor Pete Wyttenbach officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be held at the church on Wednesday, January 5, from 4:00-7:00 pm and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Kasson. Military graveside honors will be provided by the Kasson American Legion.

Dibble Funeral Home & Cremation Services – Kasson is handling arrangements for the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.dibblefuneralhome.com.