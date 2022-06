Dec. 22, 1959 - May 29, 2022

LAKE CITY, Minn. - Scott Steven Wells, 62, Lake City, Minn., died Sunday, May 29, in River Oaks from natural causes.

A private family memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 3, at Pax Christi Church in Rochester. Memorials are preferred to NAMI Minnesota.