SEAN ALEN McKay

SEAN A. McKAY, age 43 of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester.

Sean was born in Owatonna on January 29, 1979 to Curtis Guse and Terry McKay.

He grew up in the Austin area. He took truck driving classes at Riverland Community College in the early 2000’s. In 2008 he went to Rochester Community and Technical College where he graduated with honors and was certified to work in Building Utilities and Maintenance. He learned he had a passion for welding and loved his role as a welder for Crenlo Cab Products where he worked for many years. He enjoyed fishing and physical fitness. He often rode his bike to and from work and used a treadmill at home when he couldn’t get out.

Sean’s physical death precedes his loved ones: mother Terry (Turvold) McKay of Rochester, MN; sister Kathi (Forrest) Himebaugh of Adams, MN; and brothers Ronny (Melisa) McKay of Kasson, MN and Lonny (Sarah) McKay of Elkton, MN; nieces and nephews, Benjamin Himebaugh, Isaac Himebaugh, Lillian Mckay, Alyssa Himebaugh, Adeline McKay, June McKay, Kyler Goodman, Greyson Goodman, and Leylah McKay. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Laverne and Maurine (Bell) Turvold; his paternal grandparents Leo and Delores Guse; and his father Curtis Guse of Meriden.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the third street chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Waseca. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the funeral home. A private family interment service will take place at Iosco Cemetery in Waseca County. dennisfuneralhomes.com