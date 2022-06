Sept. 12, 1947 - June 8, 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Seevert “Bub” Gronvold, 74, Grand Meadow, Minn., died Wednesday, June 8, in Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys Campus.

Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 16, at St. Finbarr Catholic Church in Grand Meadow, Minn.

Arrangements by Hindt Funeral Home.