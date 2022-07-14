Shannon Michael Pew passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at his home.

He was born prematurely on September 13, 1970. His grandfather, Darwin Pew, nicknamed him “Buckshot” because he arrived 5 weeks before his due date.

After a week at home, he was hospitalized because of severe jaundice. Due to the severity of his jaundice, the doctors were not optimistic. However, Shannon had a full recovery.

He was baptized and confirmed at Homestead United Methodist Church. Shannon traveled on several youth camps and mission trips.

Shannon was a Cub Scout. He was active in many sports. He was in youth hockey for several years, a member of the Water Ski Club and the JM Ski Downhill Ski Club. Once he started Snow Boarding, that was his passion.

Shannon graduated from Rochester John Marshall High School in 1989. He was accepted at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design but decided he wanted to stay in Rochester. He attended Rochester Community and Technical College for two years.

He worked at the Look Nook, Mautz Paint, Rochester Post Bulletin, Crenlo, Waste Management and Rochester Ready Mix. In addition, he worked with his father at the family-owned business, All State Car Wash, for 10 years and was a landlord for 20 years. He made major improvements in every apartment. He was very artistic and was a visionary.

He was very sentimental and never wanted to discard or sell his personal treasures – pine wood derby cars, first bicycle, numerous Lego sets, 1972 Porsche 914. Throughout the years, his love of cars progressed to a second Porsche 914, VW Scirocco, a second VW Scirocco, Range Rover Discovery, Mini Cooper Convertible, Mini Cooper, then finally an Audi TT. Surprisingly, he actually did own two Ford Pickups.

He enjoyed traveling on family vacations to Wyoming to visit family—and fishing, of course. And, the annual week of vacation in Orlando, Florida. Shannon went on one Canadian fishing trip with his father. He loved it so much, his dad wasn’t sure Shannon would get on the plane to come home.

Shannon was quite a movie buff. If he called when you were watching a movie, you could begin to tell him a little about the movie and he knew the name of the movie you were watching and always remembered the actors and the plot. He had a great memory for details.

He loved his Great Danes. Throughout the years he owned several Great Danes. Most recently, his loyal Achilles and Alita.

Shannon’s most recent hobby was complex Lego sets.

When he purchased his acreage in the country, he said he found his permanent home. He loved the house, the property and the location. There was much to be done. He spent many hours removing trees in the circle drive to create a wonderful gathering place. Throughout the years, friends and relatives enjoyed gathering in the circle to visit, walking his creek and riding through the woods on the all-terrain vehicles.

Shannon had many friends. He was always there whatever a friend needed…. A listening ear, a few dollars, a bite to eat, a vehicle or a place to stay. He was a friend forever.

After his house fire, he spent several years rebuilding the house...only to lose it to a second fire. He was in the process of making plans to rebuild after that fire.

Shannon is survived by his son Brandon Donkers, Austin, MN and his mother, Paraleen Pew, Rochester, MN. As well as numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Pew, Rochester, MN.

A memorial service for Shannon will take place Saturday July 23rd 2022 at 10:00am at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl NW Rochester, MN) with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at East St. Olaf Cemetery.

