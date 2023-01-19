Sharon J. Davenport (Briones) was born December 24th 1952 in San Bernardino, California. She was the oldest of 5 children born to Ignacio and Rachel Briones. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in Rialto, CA, class of 1970. She attended college at California State San Bernadino and achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Environmental Health. She pursued a career in public health, working for Head Start in San Diego, CA until June of 1986 when she went on to work for the Federal Bureau of Prisons as a Correctional Officer and retired as a Language Specialist from the Federal Medical Center in Rochester, Minnesota. She married Scott Davenport in May of 1987.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Scott; daughters Cassandra (Craig) and Michelle Davenport; her siblings Sandra Jimenez, Manny Briones, Nash Briones and Armand Briones.

Sharon passed away on January 18th, 2023 at the Mayo Medical Center in Rochester, MN. She is preceded in death by both her parents and many other loved ones.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2pm on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home (5421 Royal Pl NW Rochester) with visitation held one hour prior to the service.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Davenport family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com