Sharon K Lance

Sharon Lance, a longtime rural Pine Island, MN resident passed away peacefully on August 15, 2023 surrounded by family.

Sharon was born March 6, 1936 in Red Wing, MN to Albert and Laverna Longcor. Sharon spent her youth alongside her identical twin sister Sandra and older sister Barbara, often casting fishing lures in the Mississippi backwaters, near Red Wing.

After graduating from Red Wing HS in 1954, she attended Methodist- Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, MN, graduating as a registered nurse. While in nursing school, she met Roger Lance. They married July 6, 1957 and remained happily together for 64 years until Roger’s passing in 2021.

Sharon and Roger raised their five children on a farm near Pine Island where non-stop activity revolved around horses, home, school, church, friends, relatives and more horses.

Sharon loved nature and had a passion for fishing “up north” plus sharing these times with all, especially with her sister Sandra. She also enjoyed horseback riding and camping in Wyoming and the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Sharon worked at Zumbrota Hospital as an RN for many years before leaving to work at Pine Haven Nursing Home in Pine Island. Her sweet disposition and caring nature served her well as a nurse.

Above all, Sharon was the ultimate caregiver to her family and friends, putting others needs before her own. She had quick wit and funny humor, engaging her kids and grandkids in marshmallow fights, treasure hunts, hikes and picnics in the woods.

Preceding her in death were Roger, parents, and sisters Sandra Zarn, and Barbara Wagner. She is survived by son Thomas (Linda) Lance of Kodiak, AK; daughter Susan (Bo) Arledge of Athens, TX; son Bradley (Laurie) Lance of Wasilla, AK; daughter Robin (Kent) Hickey of Dodge Center, MN; daughter Holly (Billy) Rosner of Minong, WI. She dearly loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Red Wing, MN, Oct. 2nd at 1:30 pm. All welcome.

Memorials may be made to Seasons Hospice in Rochester MN or the Alzheimers Association.