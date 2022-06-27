Sharon Kay Bleifus, a lifelong Stewartville, MN resident, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Sunday (June 26, 2022) after a three year battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Sharon was born May 15, 1948 to Kenneth and Dorothy (Martin) Marshall. She graduated from Stewartville High School in 1966. On September 2, 1966, she married Steven Bleifus. After their marriage, they have continued to live in Stewartville where they raised 5 wonderful children. Sharon was employed by Coast to Coast in Stewartville and Telex in Rochester. She later worked at Halcon for 23 years. Steve was employed at Gopher Distributing in Rochester and Stewartville Lanes for a number of years.

After her retirement, Sharon and Steve enjoyed time with friends and family and camping on the weekends. Sharon was a member of the Stewartville American Legion Auxiliary for 38 years. She enjoyed annual “girls weekend” with her daughters and friends for many years. Sharon was an exceptional host, always prepared for a house or patio full of friends and family, and famous for her potato salad. She enjoyed time spent with friends and neighbors and loved time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 56 years – Steve; 2 daughters and 3 sons - Pam Bleifus (Derrick Guevremont) of Rochester, MN, Jen (Derek) Schutz of Brentwood, CA; Tom (Kris) Bleifus of Grand Meadow, MN; Jerry Bleifus of Las Vegas, NV and Dan (Sutton) Bleifus of Pleasant Grove, MN and brother Jim Marshall of Lime Springs, IA. She held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren - Corey (Sam), Nikki, Zach, Kitrina, Trenton (Tami), Paul, Mikayla (Sarah), Noah, Isaiah, Taylor, Cassidy, Nathaniel (Janae), Alyssa, Anessa and Keegan and her 9 great Grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Sharon (Ed) Wellik, Betty Bleifus and brother-in-law, Al Grabau. She was preceded in death by her parents – Kenneth and Dorothy Marshall, brother-in-law – Tony Bleifus and sister-in-law – Brenda Grabau.

Sharon’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the care she received at Mayo Clinic and to the exceptional staff at Season’s Hospice, and to Margaret, for the continuous supply of cookies.

The memorial service for Sharon will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday (June 30, 2022) at the United Methodist Church in Stewartville with Rev. Laura Nordstrom officiating. A time of visitation for friends and family will be prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences for Sharon are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com