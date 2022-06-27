SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Published June 27, 2022 09:13 AM
Sharon Kay Bleifus, a lifelong Stewartville, MN resident, passed away  surrounded by loved ones on Sunday (June 26, 2022) after a three year battle  with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Sharon was born May 15, 1948 to Kenneth and Dorothy  (Martin)  Marshall.  She graduated from Stewartville High School in 1966. On September 2,  1966, she married Steven Bleifus. After their marriage, they have continued  to live in Stewartville where they raised 5 wonderful children. Sharon was  employed by Coast to Coast in Stewartville and Telex in Rochester. She  later worked at Halcon for 23 years. Steve was employed at Gopher  Distributing in Rochester and Stewartville Lanes for a number of years.

After her retirement, Sharon and Steve enjoyed time with friends and family  and camping on the weekends. Sharon was a member of the Stewartville  American Legion Auxiliary for 38 years. She enjoyed annual “girls  weekend” with her daughters and friends for many years. Sharon was an  exceptional host, always prepared for a house or patio full of friends and  family, and famous for her potato salad. She enjoyed time spent with friends  and neighbors and loved time spent with her family, especially her  grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 56 years – Steve; 2 daughters and 3  sons - Pam Bleifus (Derrick Guevremont) of Rochester, MN, Jen (Derek)  Schutz of Brentwood, CA; Tom (Kris) Bleifus of Grand Meadow, MN;  Jerry Bleifus of Las Vegas, NV and Dan (Sutton) Bleifus of Pleasant  Grove, MN and brother Jim Marshall of Lime Springs, IA. She held a  special place in her heart for her grandchildren - Corey (Sam), Nikki, Zach, Kitrina, Trenton (Tami), Paul, Mikayla (Sarah), Noah, Isaiah, Taylor,  Cassidy, Nathaniel (Janae), Alyssa, Anessa and Keegan and her 9 great  Grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law, Sharon (Ed)  Wellik, Betty Bleifus and brother-in-law, Al Grabau. She was preceded in  death by her parents – Kenneth and Dorothy Marshall, brother-in-law – Tony  Bleifus and sister-in-law – Brenda Grabau.

Sharon’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the care she  received at Mayo Clinic and to the exceptional staff at Season’s Hospice,  and to Margaret, for the continuous supply of cookies.

The memorial service for Sharon will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday (June 30,  2022) at the United Methodist Church in Stewartville with Rev. Laura  Nordstrom officiating. A time of visitation for friends and family will be  prior to the service from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at  Woodlawn Cemetery in Stewartville. Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray F.H. in Stewartville. Condolences for Sharon are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com

