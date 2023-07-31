Sharon Kay Evenson

Sharon K. Evenson, age 64, of Rock Dell Township, rural Stewartville, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023, from injuries suffered in an auto accident.

Sharon was born on June 20, 1959 in Rochester,MN to Clifford and Mildred (Zuhlke) Evenson. She grew up on the family farm, attended Stewartville schools and graduated from Stewartville High School in 1977. She lived and worked on the family farm and cared for her parents until their passing and had continued to make the family farm her home. She was recently employed at Dollar Tree in Rochester. Sharon was a baptized lifetime member of East St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Rock Dell where she enjoyed volunteering every Fall with it’s annual Lutefisk Supper. She enjoyed gardening and bargain hunting and time spent with her family.

Sharon is survived by her sister Judy (Timothy) Schatz of Stewartville; Nieces and Nephews - Nicole (Rich) Rowley, Amy Schatz, Kristine Schatz (Eric Fields) and Michael (Kate) Schatz; 3 great nieces and 1 great nephew - Payton Rowley, Paisley Fields, Mckenzie Schatz and Rhys Rowley and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

A memorial service will be at held at 2:00 PM on Saturday (August 5, 2023) at East St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Rock Dell with Rev. Paul Thompson officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday afternoon.

Arrangements are with Griffin-Gray Funeral Home in Stewartville. Condolences and memories of Sharon are welcome at www.griffin-gray.com