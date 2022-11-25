Sharon Kay Macken, 81 of Rochester, died Thursday, November 24, 2022 after a long illness.

Sharon Kay Renaux was born on January 11, 1941 in Rochester to Robert and Leona (Schoonover) Renaux. She was part of the first graduating class of John Marshall High School in 1959. After high school, she married her high school sweetheart, Patrick “Pat” Macken, on September 5, 1959 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Rochester. Following the birth of their children, she spent several years proving daycare for family and friends. She later went to work at IBM, retiring in 1993 after over 20 years. She loved spending time in Arizona over the winters. She loved bowling and was on several bowling teams. Family meant more than anything to her and she especially loved to cheer for her grandchildren while attending their events. Sharon loved animals of all shapes and sizes; everything from bird feeders to keeping treats ready for any dogs she met. Cats however, held a special place in her heart, having owned and loved several.

She is survived by her husband Pat of Rochester, her children Patti (Ed) Stanton, Mark (Carrie) Macken both of Rochester. Her sisters Barbara (Chuck) Swancutt, Lori Renaux, both of Rochester and Wendy (Phil) Welti of Round Rock, TX, grandchildren Jennifer Stanton, Eddie (Alicia) Stanton, Jordan (Amber) Stanton and Kelsey Macken all of Rochester and 10 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

The memorial service for Sharon will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 3:00pm in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Visitation will begin starting at 1:30pm in the chapel prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Rochester.

