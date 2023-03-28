Sharon L. Mills

Sharon LaVonne (Gottschalk) Mills, 78, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

Sharon was born July 7, 1944 in Rochester, MN to Alvin and Lucille (King) Gottschalk into a family with seven other siblings. In her early years she enjoyed making pencil sketches and listening to Elvis Presley, by far her favorite musician. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1962. In 1964 she married Jim Postier, residing in Norfolk, Virginia where Jim was stationed before moving back home to Rochester in 1966. She and Jim had three children: Jim, Julie and Janell.

After the passing of her first husband, Sharon embarked on a career as a caregiver at Woodside Nursing Home where she met her future husband, Wesley E. Mills. Sharon and Wes were married in 1981 and had a daughter, Jaime, together in 1983. Although working very long hours, Sharon always made time to tend to her rose bushes and vegetable garden. Throughout her life, she enjoyed many pet cats, collecting cardinal figurines, canning vegetables and drying her laundry outside for a fresh, crisp smell. Her pumpkin and banana cream pies were legendary.

Besides caregiving at both Woodside and Maple Manor Nursing Homes, Sharon spent several years working at Joann Fabrics, pursuing an occupation that brought her closer to her favorite pastimes, quilting and sewing. Upon retiring, Sharon joined a weekly quilting group at Bethel Lutheran Church. Be it at the nursing home, fabric store or quilting group, Sharon always exuded joy and always had a smile. Anyone visiting with her truly knew she cared for them. She took pride in making blankets and pillowcases for her grandchildren.

While she is enjoying heaven, Sharon is survived by her husband, Wes, and children: Jim (Beth) Postier of Kasson, Julie Postier of Rochester, Janell (Adam) Slifka of Rochester and Jaime (Brandon) Janzen of Rochester and 7 grandchildren: Andre, Aubrey, Dominic, Anslee, Ryley, Jayden and Blake. She was preceded in death by her previous husband James D. Postier and her younger brother Ronnie.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the amazing staff of the 10th floor, Nasseff Tower. The PCAs, Nurses and others exhibited tremendous compassion and round-the-clock care in Sharon’s time of need.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 30 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, 1105, 12th St. SE Rochester, MN. Visitation will precede the service by one hour at 10:00 am. After the service, burial will occur at Grandview Memorial Gardens. A luncheon will follow at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to an animal charity in honor of Sharon’s love of animals.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.