Sharon M. Jasnoch, age 85, of Northfield, Minnesota passed away peacefully and with grace following a lengthy illness on December 10, 2022.

Sharon was born December 22, 1936 in Rochester, Minnesota. On November 1, 1955, she was united in marriage to Eugene E. Jasnoch in Rochester. The couple made a home in Rochester and Winona until 1957, when they moved to Northfield where they raised their family.

Sharon and Eugene established a construction and development business in Northfield and the surrounding area. She played an active role in the operation of the businesses including accounting, management, and interior design. They were committed to providing affordable housing, starter homes and apartments, and renovated several historic properties in downtown Northfield most notably the Hughes and Central Block buildings.

She was involved in the local community, enjoyed fishing in Ontario, was a lifelong learner who loved to read, watercolor paint, and to spend time with her children and grandchildren.

Sharon is survived by daughters, Jeanine (Stuart) Zook, Jody Jasnoch; sons, Jonathan (Laura) Jasnoch, and Jay (Marvel) Jasnoch; daughter-in-law, Kathy Jasnoch; grandchildren, Justin Zook, Emma Jasnoch, Evan Jasnoch, August (Thi Hoang) Jasnoch, Elijah Jasnoch and Rowen Jasnoch. She is also survived by sister Jackie Phiefer, and brother Steve (Teena) Kramer. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Jasnoch; a son, Jeffrey Jasnoch; her parents; and brother Jerry Kramer.

Her family will celebrate her life in a private ceremony.