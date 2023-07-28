Sharon M. Kueker

Sharon Kueker, 83, of Rochester, MN, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Seasons Hospice House.

Sharon was born April 29, 1940, in Rochester, MN to Esther and George Peters. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1958. On March 27, 1960, Sharon married Clinton G. Kueker at Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester, MN. The couple lived in Rochester throughout their life together. Sharon worked at the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator, advancing to the sales and marketing division.

After retirement, she was an active volunteer with the American Red Cross and Mayo Clinic.

Sharon had an assortment of hobbies and particularly loved gardening, making jewelry, bird watching, spending time with her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, playing cards (especially 500 and cribbage), traveling, camping, baking, and having lunch with “the girls.” She also loved her sweet dog “Orvie,” who was her devoted companion.

She is survived by her sisters, Patricia (Robert) Murphy of Rochester, MN and Sandy Rocheleau of Rochester, MN; her daughters, Trudy (Colin) Russell of Albuquerque, NM, Tracy (Robert) Volk of Rochester, MN, and Tonya (Tom) Wolter of Rochester, MN; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, her brother, and one grandson.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with visitation at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Byron Meline will be officiating.

Memorials are preferred to Season’s Hospice or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.