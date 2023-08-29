Sharon Parker

Sharon Ann Parker passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at her home in Plainview, MN. Sharon was born February 26, 1939, in Winona, Minnesota to Ernest and Dorothy (Pritchard) Sines.

On June 22, 1957, Sharon was united in marriage to Elmer Parker in Rochester, MN. She ran a day care business all her working life, becoming licensed in 1973. Sharon touched many lives in caring for children along with close family and friends. Sharon loved visitors, social gatherings, playing card games, joking and laughing along the way.

Sharon is survived by her two sons, Chris (Brigh) Parker of Hudson WI, and Jon (Kim) Parker of Arizona; her brother Gregory Sines; 5 grandchildren, Alyssa, Katelyn, Kayla, Jamin, and Leah.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Parker; her beloved parents, Ernest and Dorothy Sines, and longtime friend and companion Leroy Ruud.

A celebration of life will be held at Mahn Family Funeral Home on Saturday, September 30th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens, with immediate family. Online condolences are welcome and may be shared at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.