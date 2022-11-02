Sharon Pederson

Sharon Kay Pederson, age 81 of Wausau, WI, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022. She was born in Rockwell, IA on September 7, 1941, to Margaret and Marvin Ninneman.

Sharon professed her love for God in 1971 and for the past 51 years she would share her story of God speaking to her at an early age of 5 years old. She was an example to many and passed her love of God onto many family members and friends. Sharon raised 5 children with the help of the Lord & many friends, providing all their needs. She was a hard working woman all her life. Making 7 loaves of bread weekly, raising a huge garden to provide her family with wholesome food. She loved making meals and inviting family and friends to have fellowship with her.

Besides being a mom, she also worked at a bank in New Richmond, WI, worked for Bob Nelson turkey farm in Clear Lake, WI, and Jerome’s turkey company. She also nannied for several families in Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother.

She is survived by her 5 children: son Jeffery Pederson of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, daughters Shannon and Jeff Papendorf of Wausau WI, Stacy Auld of Baldwin, WI, Sheleen and Bill Pfingsten of Cresco, IA, and Sheryl Pederson and Ryan Beckler (fiancé) of Fond du Lac, WI; 11 grandchildren: grandsons Alex Auld and Adrienne Allen of New Hope, MN, Ryan and Brittney Papendorf of St. Petersburg, FL, Jordan and Kerstin Pfingsten of Gilette, WI, Bryant and Caitlin Pfingsten of Birnamwood, WI, Jason and Jessica Papendorf of Doylestown PA, Hayden Toop and Emma Strouse (fiancée) of Jamestown, ND; granddaughters: Victoria and John Lund of Barnum, WI, Brianna Auld of Woodbury, MN, Colette Auld and Aaron Tischman of Menomonie, WI, Leah Papendorf of Kronenwetter, WI, Maria and Noah Zavadil of Coon Rapids, MN; 12 great-grandchildren: Anna Papendorf, Chase Allen, Talon Allen, Nora and Lilah Tischman, Makenna, Levi and Louie Lund, Helena and Henry Pfingsten, Kinsely and Kennedy Pfingsten.

A memorial service for Sharon will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the home of Ken and Lilah Schwartz, 437 Cty Rd B, Woodville, WI 54028. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, and a luncheon will follow. Interment will be held at a later date at the Hillside Cemetery in Kerkhoven, MN.

Cremation services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin, WI, (715)684-3434. www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com