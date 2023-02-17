Sharon Rose Liddy

Sharon Rose (Ryan) Liddy, 83, passed away peacefully at Cedar Court Assisted Living Center in Adams, MN on February 15, 2023.

Sharon was born in Minneapolis, MN. She attended school in Eyota and graduated in 1957.

She met Robert “Bob” Liddy and they were united in marriage on August 22, 1959 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Eyota. The couple lived in Rochester where Sharon worked at the Mayo Clinic and later stayed home to raise their children. Sharon also provided at home daycare while she and Bob had cleaning jobs for Weis Builders, Planned Parenthood and Total Plumbing & Heating.

She loved to have friends over for a cup of coffee and conversation. Sharon was well known for her homemade potato salad and homemade carrot cake with cream cheese frosting that she frequently made for graduation parties for her nieces and nephews.

She and Bob loved traveling to Colorado and for drives along the Mississippi River where they loved stopping at the small-town cafes for a bite to eat.

Sharon is survived by her daughter, Jane Sandmeyer (Mark Schellhammer) of Rochester; grandchildren, Christopher and Megan Sandmeyer, both of Rochester; great-grandsons, Kael and Kyler Sandmeyer of Winona, MN; brother, Thomas (Jan) Ryan of Boulder, Colorado; sister, Kathy (Ray) Koenigs of Adams, MN; brother-in-law, John McGuire of Rochester, MN; sister-in-law, Maxine (George) Kubat. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Liddy; son, Todd Liddy; parents; three brothers, Edward, Michael, and Philip Ryan; sister, Ann McGuire; half-brother, Donald; sister-in-law, Geneva (Sheldon) Leighton, and Judy Williams Ryan.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 11:00AM in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas Loomis officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 5-7PM in River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Eyota, MN.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com.