Jan. 6, 1938 - April 25, 2022

NEW PRAGUE, Minn. - Sharon Sparks, 84, New Prague, formerly Byron, Minn., died Monday, April 25, in New Prague.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 30, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Home in Kasson, Minn. Pastor Roger Langworthy will officiate. Interment will be in Waltham (Minn.) Cemetery.

