Sheila Donoghue, of Oswego, IL died peacefully on November 10. She had just celebrated her 80th birthday. Sheila was born on November 8, 1942, to Winifred and F. Edmund Donoghue. Sheila was a lifelong resident of Rochester, MN, where she had wonderful friends and became a surrogate aunt to two families. She was a Special Education teacher in Stewartville. She adored her students and relished in seeing them succeed. Sheila was the family photographer and loved to attend family sporting events with her camera and good cheer. Sheila was the favorite aunt, always making each niece and nephew feel special from watching their sporting events to spoiling them with Happy Meal toys, cassette tapes, and indulging them in pop culture. She spent her last years in Sugar Grove and Oswego Illinois. In her retirement, Sheila adopted her beloved beagle, Hank, who was her loyal companion. Sheila had lots of wonderful expressions that will live on in our family memories. Sheila is survived by sister Wendy West, brother Edmund Donoghue, sister-in-law Deborah Donoghue and nieces and nephews Winnie (Tim) Darach, Hannah (Jim) O’Connor, Dan (Tara) Carlson, Chenoa Donoghue, Leah (Ken) Raiche, Brendhan (Caitlin) West, Ben Donoghue, and Nick (Kellie) Donoghue and 13 great nieces and nephews as well as second cousin Michael Schroeder. A service to celebrate her life will be held on December 30, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Rochester, MN.