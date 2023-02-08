Sheila Olson

Sheila J. (Soine) Olson, age 83, of Zumbrota, died Friday, February 3, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Palliative Care in Rochester.

Sheila J. Olson was born in the Sogn Valley on September 23, 1939, the daughter of Thomas and Ruth (Otterness) Soine. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Cannon Falls High School. Sheila graduated as a RN from Rochester Community College and worked in neurosurgery at Mayo St. Mary’s hospital for several years. She went on to earn a bachelor’s in Business Administration from Winona State University and then earned a master’s degree in Human and Health Services Administration from St. Mary’s College of Minnesota. Sheila worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield of MN in Eagan for over 20 years.

On August 29, 1958, Sheila married Arlen Olson at Vang Lutheran Church near Dennison, then together supported their farming operation south of Zumbrota.

She was a member of United Redeemer Church in Zumbrota and the Zumbrota Golf Club. Sheila volunteered locally with Combined Charities and at work for United Way. She was a Cub Scout leader and 4-H supporter. Sheila enjoyed the outdoors. She liked to garden, play golf, fish in Montana, Canada, Minnesota and Wisconsin, travel, hike, and watch birds everywhere. In retirement, Sheila and Arlen wintered in Florida and Arizona for several years.

Survivors include her husband, Arlen; daughter, Kim (Teresa) Olson; grandchildren, Nicole Olson and Sean (Brianna Stanek) Olson; daughter-in-law, Alicia Olson; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Cieara, Adam, Aidan, Lacey and Savannah; sister, Sherree (Larry) Van De Walker; brother, Terry (Sandy) Soine; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends Kathy and Roger Erickson.

She was preceded in death by her son, Randy; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Richard Olson.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mahn Family Funeral Home - Larson Chapel

Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at United Redeemer Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. No visitation will be held at the church.

Inurnment will follow the service at the Zumbrota Cemetery.

Memorial contributions should be given to any organization of the donor’s choice. To send an online condolence to the family please visit, mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com