Shelly Codd

Machelle Dawn “Shelly” Wester Codd, died peacefully at home on September 22, 2022. She was 59. Faith, family, friends, and charity defined Shelly - she truly lived a life of purpose, compassion and care for others. Shelly was the beloved wife of Thomas W. Codd, Jr.; loving mother of Thomas W. III, Kevin Francis, Michael Patrick and Kaitlin Marlene; devoted sister to Kevin (Pam), Mark (Lori), Kelly (Bill), Kris (Bill), cherished daughter of Marilyn Wester; dear niece of Lenice Miller Postel, Sandra Miller Kelsey (Maynard), Doris Wester Caldwell (Arden), Elaine Wester Harkins, the late Dale Wester and the late Keith Miller; fond aunt of 16 nieces and nephews; dear daughter-in-law to Marilyn and the late Thomas Codd; sister-in-law to Timothy (Marie), Steve, Matthew and Jeff (Linda) Codd; and friend to many.

Shelly was born January 9, 1963, the youngest of three children, in Rochester, Minnesota to the late Marlene Miller Wester and the late Donald Gustav Wester. When Shelly was 5, the family moved to the farm in Stewartville, Minnesota, where Shelly lived until moving to Dallas, Texas in 1984, where she worked at North Park National Bank until 1987, when she joined Price Waterhouse. There Shelly met Tom, who she married in 1993. After Tommy was born in 1994, she changed professions to run the household, raise her children and serve her community.

Kind, sweet and caring, Shelly could light a room with her beautiful smile, the twinkle in her eyes and her infectious laugh. Shelly was tremendously charitable and volunteered for many causes, primarily in the Dallas Catholic Community. Shelly loved spending time with her family and myriad friends, red wine, vodka/soda, splash of cran, decorating for holidays, hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve dinners where everyone was welcome, Nordstrom Rack, Mexico beaches, travel to Italy, France and Ireland, dogs, cats, art, theater, book club, Pilates, Cooper Fitness Center, gardening, spending time at Lake Kiowa and visiting the family farm in Minnesota. She gamely battled brain cancer with her usual grace, good spirit and humor, with nary a complaint. Shelly received exceptional care from the UTSW neurosurgeon, radiation oncologists and neurooncologists; her caregiver Sijon Cherinet and Divinis Care Hospice. More powerful than any treatments were the daily visits and countless acts of kindness she received from so many dear friends.

Shelly gave freely of her time, talent and treasure to many causes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Shelly’s memory to Notre Dame of Dallas School, Catholic Charities Dallas, North Texas Food Bank or a charity of your choice.

A Rosary was held at 7:00 pm on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at St Rita Catholic Church, 12521 Inwood Road, Dallas, Texas 75244. Mass of Christian Burial was also at St Rita on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 12:00 pm, Rev. Joshua Whitfield, celebrant. Interment at Sparkman Hillcrest, 7405 W. Northwest highway, Dallas 75225. Pallbearers were Jeff Atkinson, Frank Guidone, Tom Wunderlick, John Olajide, Joe Allen, Alfredo Duarte, Matt Sullivan, Scott Moore.