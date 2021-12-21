Oct. 6, 1965

Dec. 19, 2021

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - Shelly Jensen-Germundson, 56, Mantorville, Minn., died Sunday, Dec. 19, in Mantorville.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Kasson United Methodist Church. Pastor Jacob Hanson will officiate. Masks are required. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Mantorville.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.