Shelly Jensen-Germundson

Published December 21, 2021 09:09 AM
Oct. 6, 1965

-

Dec. 19, 2021

MANTORVILLE, Minn. - Shelly Jensen-Germundson, 56, Mantorville, Minn., died Sunday, Dec. 19, in Mantorville.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes in Kasson, Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Kasson United Methodist Church. Pastor Jacob Hanson will officiate. Masks are required. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Mantorville.

Arrangements by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes.

