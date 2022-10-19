Sheryl Warfield, 65 years of age, passed away in her loving Savior’s arms surrounded by family

Monday, October 10th, 2022 at Mesa View Hospital. She was born July 18, 1957 in Rochester, MN to Warren and Sharon (Ekedal) Warfield. She married Robert (Bob) Shively on January 18, 2020 in Mesquite, Nevada.

Sheryl attended Mayo High School class of 1975. She was a star athlete competing in swimming, tennis, and golf. She attended the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse graduating with a B.S. in Physical Education and Health with a coaching emphasis.

After college Sheryl returned to Rochester, Sheryl was very active in golf, racquetball, and tennis. She was added to the Rochester Racquetball Hall of Fame in 1994. She was the OWGA club champion and competed over ten years in team play. Sheryl played in various tournaments and fundraisers over the years in Rochester, MN and Mesquite, NV.

Sheryl’s whole life was her love for Bob, her husband. They enjoyed golfing, traveling, and spending time with their labs. Sheryl was a fiery redhead with a passion for life, family, and friends. She had an ability to never forget family or friends birthday’s or special occasions. Sheryl’s passion for life was passed on to everyone who knew her. She made every newcomer feel welcome with her great smile and contagious laugh. She was the first one to rally the troops when there was someone in need of help. You could always count on Sheryl when needed. She was strong at everything she did. She will be a great loss to a lot of people but now she is resting in the arms of the Lord.

Sheryl is survived by her husband; Robert (Bob) Shively of Mesquite, NV, step-daughter; Stacey Shively of Las Vegas, NV, mother; Sharon Warfield of Rochester, MN, brother; Ken (Brenda) Warfield of Isanti, MN, nieces; Vanessa Junker, Lauren Hofland, Lindsey (Billy) Voss, and Haley Cook; great nephews Emmitt, Roman, and Brooks; great nieces; Kingsley, Addy, Brynlee, Rylee

Sheryl is preceded in death by her father Warren Warfield, sisters Lori Sobania, and Lynn Cook.

A private family celebration of life will be at a later time.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to:

Ronald McDonald House in Rochester, MN rmhmm.org;

850 22nd Street SW, Rochester, MN 55902

or

Mesquite Cancer Help Society

cancerhelpnv.com

P.O. Box 1416, Mesquite, NV 89024

