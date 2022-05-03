Shiloy Jeanne Ziemann-Smith, age 73, of Roseville MN passed away unexpectedly on October 22, 2021. Shiloy was born on July 9, 1948 in Rochester, Minnesota to Phil and Doneen (Brandt) Ziemann. Shiloy was proceeded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her husband Wendell, daughter, MaLisa Fundine (Matt ), step daughter Julie Bach (Corey); siblings Sandra Drake, Ninette Ziemann, Kathy VanDerHeyden (Mark), and Michael Ziemann (Kathy); and family friend Laura Bryngelson.

Shiloy will be remembered as a loving and generous wife, mom, sister, grandma, aunt and friend. Shiloy loved her dog, Maddie, working in her flower gardens and traveling. She walked the steps of Jesus on her Jerusalem trip. She was the primary care giver for her younger sisters (Kathy) through her successful cancer journey, and helped each member of her family in many ways throughout her life. Gone too soon, Shiloy will be remembered with love and affection.