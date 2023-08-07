Shirley Ann Casey passed away on August 4, 2023 at River Bend Assisted Living in Rochester.

Shirley was born on May 10, 1934 in Grey Eagle, MN to Fred and Mabel (Guse) Klienschmidt. She grew up in the Grey Eagle area and graduated from Long Prairie High School. She married Allen Casey in Sioux Falls, SD on November 5, 1955. After their marriage, Shirley and Allen moved all around West Central Minnesota until they moved to the Rochester area in 1977. Shirley was a telephone operator for Northwest Bell, now AT&T, until her retirement in 1985. They were members of Grace Lutheran Church in Oronoco.

In her retirement, Shirley enjoyed spending the winters in Branson, MO, traveling cross county with their travel trailer, and going on family fishing trips. Most of all, Shirley loved spending time with family and friends.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Allen; son Randy; daughter and son-in-law Karen and Cy Gilsdorf; grandson Corey Gilsdorf; sisters Darlene Bense and Diane Klienschmidt.

Shirley is survived by her son David; grandchildren Jenny (Josh McGurren) Gilsdorf, Jermey (Alison) Casey, Nathan (Megan) Casey, and Amanda Casey; great grandchildren Jacey and Jimmy McGurren, Madison and Grace Casey, Mckenna and Mason Casey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at Grace Lutheran Church in Oronoco, 45 1st Ave NW, Oronoco, MN 55960. Burial will be in Oronoco Cemetery.

Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Casey family; to share a special memory or condolence, please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com